An award-winning instrumental trio who blend Celtic folk music with strands of rock, Americana and Eastern European tradition are performing at Preston Brook Village Hall on Saturday, October 14.

Critically acclaimed acoustic trio Whalebone are coming to Preston Brook as part of their 2017 tour promoting their new album Mirabilia, which has already won an award in Canada.

The band are known for using more unusual instruments alongside traditional guitars and fiddle, with five-string violin, eight-string baritone guitar, mandolin and bouzouki all featuring in their music.

“We’re definitely not purists where music is concerned. We love to blend different musical flavours together,” said guitarist Steve Downs, who will be joined onstage by fiddle player Sarah Ibberson and guitarist Char Watson.

Tickets are £10 (£6 for children) and are available by calling 01928 717223 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whalebone .

For more information, or to see and hear clips of the band in action, please see www.whalebone-music.com or check out their YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/whalebonemusicvideos .