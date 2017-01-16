Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Triple-platinum artists Elbow have been announced as headliners for a very special gig at Delamere Forest .

The indie band will top the bill for Forest Live on June 30.

Expect a big show from the group, who have two Ivor Novellos and a Best British Band Brit award to their name, and are used to packing out arenas.

Since their first release in 2001, they have had four top 10 albums with their latest offering Little Fictions out next month on February 3.

Elbow are frontman Guy Garvey, guitarist Mark Potter, bassist Pete Turner and keyboard player Craig Potter.

Their 2008 album The Seldom Seen Kid, which won the Mercury Music Prize, went three times platinum in the UK and featured smash hit One Day Like This.

Its 2011 follow up Build a Rocket Boys! also sold over a million copies.

Forest Live are independent gigs organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences and has been running since

Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.

Rick Astley is also set to play a show at Delamere on July 2.

Support acts for Elbow are yet to be announced.

Tickets cost £41.50 (plus £4.65 booking fee) and are available from 9am on Friday (January 20).

To book call the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music .