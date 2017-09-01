Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie is coming to The Live Rooms in Chester on Sunday, October 22 with his new band The Pallbearers.

This Is My Kingdom Now is the new album from Currie, released on Endless Shipwreck Records.

After 22 years toiling in the moderately successful pop/rock outfit Del Amitri, Justin Currie made the rash decision to go it alone in 2003, spending the next four years writing, drinking and doing any weird non-rock gig he was invited to participate in.

Jazz shows, folk shows and soul shows added more strings to his collection of bows.

In 2008 he finally pulled his finger out and pushed the button on a solo career with the release of What Is Love For. The question mark was missing, perhaps denoting an answer reached.

His fourth album of this series This Is My Kingdom Now follows on from The Great War (2010) and Lower Reaches (2013).

The pop sensibility of Del Amitri’s sprightly hits was largely missing from this solo material, replaced by a tone Currie himself describes as “suicide in a saucy shirt”.

Visit www.theliverooms.com/www.seetickets.com for more details of his Chester gig.