Classic Ibiza, which was a huge summer hit at Bolesworth Castle this year, is returning to Cheshire in 2018.

Classic Ibiza thrilled thousands of concertgoers when DJ Goldierocks and the Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) brought some of the biggest dance tracks from the last 20 years to life at Bolesworth Castle.

The event was declared a smash hit and thousands of concertgoers clamoured for it to return again in 2018.

Well, the date has now been set so keep Saturday, June 30, 2018 free as Classic Ibiza is coming to Capesthorne Hall.

Next year’s concert promises to be bigger and better with news that Ministry of Sound are planning an after-show party at a yet to be confirmed location.

Capesthorne has been selected for ease of access to the event and the after-show party. There are a limited number of early bird tickets available at a reduced price of £35 (£39.50 thereafter).

The evening will again start with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink or dance along as the sun fades. Then the live DJ will turn things up in the interval, getting the crowd into the mood before the USO and vocalists return to the stage to ramp things up into full party mode.

Lisa Ward of Revival Productions said: “There’s something really special about the combination of a beautiful stately home setting and music that gets absolutely everyone on their feet – the crowd absolutely love it!

“Classic Ibiza 2018 will be very much along the same lines with the Urban Soul Orchestra fronted again by super-talented vocalists. These guys are at the top of their game and we’re delighted to have them all on board again for 2018.

“We’re equally excited to be continuing our relationship with Ministry of Sound. There is no bigger endorsement in dance music than theirs. We’ll provide more details on our plans for an after-show party nearer the time.”

USO have worked alongside a veritable who’s who in dance music, including Nightmares On Wax, Groove Armada, Ultra Naté, Octave One, Full Intention, Soul II Soul, Robert Miles, Sonique and Spiller.

Conductor and founder of USO Stephen Hussey said: “If this year’s concerts are anything to go by, Capesthorne is in for a real treat next summer. Classic Ibiza is a heady mix of iconic dance tunes, a classical orchestra and a music festival in a stunning setting. Whether you want to sit back and relax with a glass of bubbly over a picnic in the evening sun, or get up and dance the night away, everyone is guaranteed a great time.”

The concert is expected to sell-out in advance and this will be the only chance for you to get discounted tickets. Gates will open at 6pm and you can bring your own picnic, or take advantage of the top food outlets onsite. Car parking is free (both for coaches and cars).

For full event details and tickets visit www.classicibiza.co.uk or call the event box office on 01283 841601.

Classic Ibiza is also performing at a number of other venues next summer: Ragley Hall, Warwickshire (July 7), Harewood House, Yorkshire (July 28), Bowood House, Wiltshire (August 4) Blickling Estate, Norfolk (August 10) and Hatfield House, Hertfordshire (September 1).