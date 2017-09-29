Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Japanese Fujita Piano Trio returns to Chester for the fourth time in 11 years to start the Chester Music Society Celebrity Concerts season in fine style.

They are playing the Haydn C major trio, Smetana G minor and Schubert trio No 2 in E flat minor on Wednesday, October 11 in St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester.

The three sisters have entranced Chester’s previous audiences by playing entirely from memory, which is most unusual for chamber music groups, and this enables them to concentrate on getting the best out of the music together.

The sisters have been playing chamber music together since early childhood. They made a highly acclaimed debut at the Wigmore Hall in March 1999.

Concert engagements have taken the trio to more than 100 venues in the UK including the Barbican Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Purcell Room, Wigmore Hall, St.Martin-in- the-Fields, Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, and at the Exeter, King’s Lynn, and Salisbury Festival.

Overseas, they have played in Canada, France, Italy, Ireland, Romania, Egypt, Morocco and Turkey, and they have won numerous awards and prizes, both as a trio and individually.

Tickets are £15 and available from Ticketsource 0333 666 3366, the Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall Square, Chester or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chestermusicsociety.