Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

English singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop will be coming to Chester in February as part of a tour to promote his latest album Gilded.

Gilded, released in May, was Blair’s third studio album and was described as “an album that might just be destined to become a classic” in Radio 2’s five star review.

Gilded’s critical success was further emphasised with BBC radio play listings of the two singles produced by Ed Harcourt (The Egoist and 356).

2016 was an exciting year for Dunlop with the acclaimed guitarist, vocalist and songwriter releasing his third full-length album to rave reviews, just before he embarked on a UK headline tour. Along with his Glastonbury debut, Blair has had a busy summer on the festival circuit, including appearances at Bluedot, Cornbury and How The Lights Get In.

Gilded follows on from Blair’s highly acclaimed 2014 release House Of Jacks and his outstanding debut album Blight and Blossom in 2012, which saw him win the BBC R2 Folk Horizon Award.

The year before, 2013, saw him team up with acclaimed Atlanta, Georgia, sister duo Larkin Poe for the album Killing Time.

Blair is a story-teller, known for his cerebral life affirming lyrics. On his latest record Blair remains true to his folk roots lyrically while continuing to push musically into new areas.

His career goes from strength to strength. He has won awards, toured all over the UK and overseas, collaborated with a variety of writers and musicians, moved to London and set up his own record label (Gilded Wings Records), all of which have informed, and are reflected in, his mature and astute musical musings.

Blair is looking forward to heading to Australia next year for a tour and festival appearances and will be heading over to America later in 2017 for some live dates.

Blair will be performing live on Mark Radcliffe’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Show on January 4. He comes to The Live Rooms in Chester on Monday, February 6.