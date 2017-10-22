Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young Chester band Idle Frets have just released a new single as well as announcing an an extensive headline UK tour.

Following a recent intimate set with Sofar Sounds, the indie four-piece band made up of Ben Davies (lead vocals/guitar), Erin Gibson (drums), Dave Hennessy (guitar) and Luke Lewis (bass) have unveiled their new single ‘Talk About You’ via AWAL. Additionally, the band have announced details of their UK October and November headline tour, including a date at Liverpool’s O2 Academy and London’s Camden Assembly.

Formed by two cousins and a school friend nearly a decade ago, it wasn’t until fourth member, David, joined that the band began to seriously make waves across their local live circuit. And, as graduates of the prestigious Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA), the band look set to emulate the success of previous alumni such as Circa Waves, The Staves, The Wombats and Dan Croll.

Starting with a handful of small shows while still crafting their sound, the band have since established themselves as ones-to-catch at festival tents and various venues, and have gone on to play with the likes of Catfish & The Bottlemen and The 1975 as well as receiving early support from BBC Merseyside.

The Chester natives are now gearing up to release new music including latest single ‘Talk About You’, a deliciously urgent slice of indie-rock - playing out like a one-way conversation to a former love, set against crashing guitars and a thumping bass. Frontman Ben Davies’ candid lyricism, soaring choruses and relatable delivery set the four-piece apart from the current crop of indie bands.

On the track he says: “It’s about going through the motions with a love interest. Being completely into that person when they’re not that into you, so they play you for a bit, flirting with other people. After a while that person plays around too much and finds that they no longer have anyone around them that’s interested in them anymore. I guess it’s a transition from being the desirable one to the one nobody wants.”

The band will be heading out on a tour of the UK this autumn which has already included a date at Telford’s Warehouse.

To purchase tickets visit www.idlefretsofficial.com/tour .