Internationally-acclaimed Brotherhood of Man and Bobby G’s Bucks Fizz will headline this year’s Lift Off festival near Northwich.

The high energy performances will be part of the Anderton Boat Lift’s third summer music festival weekend on Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19.

Brotherhood of Man first became known internationally in the early 1970s with hits like United We Stand and Where Are You Going My Love.

The group won the Eurovision Song Contest with Save Your Kisses for Me, which sold in excess of 5,000,000 copies and was number one in 33 different countries.

Bobby G’s Bucks Fizz had three number one records, over 20 chart hits, 40 million record sales and won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 with Making Your Mind Up. Although the line-up has changed during the years, the lead singer Bobby G is still there and the show continues to be slick, fast-moving and high energy.

Bucks Fizz will perform many of its hits including Land of Make Believe, My Camera Never Lies, Now Those Days Are Gone and New Beginning plus music from the 50s all the way to the 80s.

These acts will be supported by Cheshire band Reminds, who are back by popular demand. The bands for the rest of the festival plus ticket prices will be announced nearer the time.

The family-friendly festival is located in a spectacular location overlooking the River Weaver and next to the huge boat lift, one of the country’s finest examples of high Victorian engineering.

Duty manager at Anderton Boat Lift Graham Wood said: “This is definitely going to be a night to remember and with this great line-up promises to be our best festival yet.

“I hope that people from across the region will be making a note of the date in their diary. The event is enhanced by the ambience of the lift and the river setting. It is an event not to be missed.”

A bar will be available each night in the Lift View Marquee, along with fresh, affordable food from the kitchens of the Lift’s tree-top Coffee Shop.

For more information, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk .