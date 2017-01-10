Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fast-growing wine bar chain Veeno is opening in Chester city centre next month.

Veeno is converting the former West Cornwall Pasty Company in Northgate Street into a wine bar, which opens on Thursday, February 16, with a VIP launch.

Chester will be the 11th venue in the group.

The company was set up by two Italian men in their 20s who met in Manchester in 2013 and found out they shared a passion for – and missed – the Italian Aperitivo; the ritual of drinking, nibbling on bread with cheeses and cold meats while relaxing after work.

A spokesman said: “By the end of that very same year, Veeno was born: a place where everyone could enjoy great wines and the most authentic Spuntini, platters of meats, cheeses and other appetisers imported from strictly selected Italian producers.

“Our wines come from the family vineyard back in Sicily where great-grandfather Antonio planted the first vines in the XIX century. Since then, we have been working hard to ensure that our quality and tradition could flow from the bottles to the glass in your hand.”

Veeno offers wine tasting experiences priced at £19.90 (Classic) or £26.90 (Selezione – premium wines), both include five glasses of wine, each paired with ‘spuntini’ or appetisers on a sharing platter. Participants also enjoy a sweet wine with homemade Italian tiramisu.

Veeno says: “Our wine tasting experiences are informal but informative, whether there’s two of you or 20+, you can enjoy our award-winning wines at your leisure for your pleasure.”

Veeno is the latest wine bar to open in a trend which appears to be sweeping through Chester focused on the Northgate Street area in particular.

First there was the Ginger wine bar and deli which opened in Northgate Street in November, 2015. And in December, 2016, Covino opened in Rufus Court, off Northgate Street, based on an Italian concept just like Veeno.

Business owner Chris Laidler says the venue aims to be like an Italian enoteca – a wine shop but where people can sample the produce beforehand in the small but ‘cool’ bar.