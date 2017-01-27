Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and a popular way of spoiling your loved one is to take them out for a special meal.

Restaurants across Chester are hosting Valentine's Day menus created to impress so it is a good idea to book soon.

Whether you want to splash out on somewhere fancy and expensive or enjoy somewhere cosy and romantic but within a reasonable budget, we've put together a guide of what is on offer and where.

Miller & Carter, Grosvenor Road, Chester

The popular steakhouse will be offering a Valentine's specials menu from February 10 - 19 as well as their usual à la carte menu.

Their chefs have created a menu including a small selection of succulent steak and off the grill specials.

To reserve a table online, click here .

Olive Tree Brasserie, Watergate Row, Chester

If you and your loved one are a fan of Greek and Mediterranean food, this eatery will be a great option.

Enjoy a three course meal from a special Valentine's set menu for £35.95 per person.

The menu is only available on Valentine's Day itself.

To reserve a table online, click here .

Oddfellows, Lower Bridge Street, Chester

Treat that special person in your life to a three course meal designed with romance in mind at the luxury boutique hotel.

The Valentine's set menu will be available on Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14 for £50 per person.

Call 01244 345454 to reserve a table or click here to book online.

Little Owl, Nr. Gawer Park, Chester

If you'd rather go to a cosy local pub, this will be a great choice for you and your loved one to enjoy for a great price.

The pub is offering a special menu of three courses for two people for £30.

This includes a glass of prosecco each.

The menu is available on Tuesday, February 14 from 12pm.

To view the menu, click here .

The Fishpool Inn, Fishpool Road, Delamere

Spoil your loved one with local, home cooked food in a cosy inn dating back to the 18th century.

There will be a special Valentine's menu on Tuesday, February 14 which you can view here .

To reserve a table, call 01606 883277 or email info@thefishpool.co.uk

The Chester Fields, Chester Road, Chester

Romantic tables are available to book at this countryside pub which boasts stunning views.

There will be prosecco on arrival, canapés and a red rose and chocolates for your partner.

Tables cost £20 when booking which is non-refundable and pre-booking is essential.

For reservations, call 01244 303100

Et Alia, Dee Banks, Great Boughton, Chester

Treat your partner to Italian cuisine at this restaurant located on the banks of the River Dee.

A special Valentine's menu has been created for £34.95 each for three courses with a glass of prosecco on arrival.

The menu will be available on Tuesday, February 14.

To reserve a table, call 01244 320088

Chez Jules, Northgate Street, Chester

Celebrate Valentine's Day in this popular French bistro situated in the city centre.

The menu has been designed specially for all you 'Valentines' out there.

Enjoy a three course meal for £25.95.

To reserve a table, call 01244 400014 and click here to see the menu.

Simon Radley at The Chester Grosvenor, Eastgate Street, Chester

If you really want to push the boat out, the Michelin star restaurant is hosting an unforgettable dining experience for Valentine's Day.

You will receive a selection of canapés and a glass of champagne on arrival followed by a six course tasting menu prepared by Michelin starred chef Simon Radley.

You will also receive a sommelier selected wine flight to complement your meal.

Also included is a red rose and a gift for your Valentine from their boutique ELEMIS spa.

£199 per person or £125 per person without champagne on arrival or wine flight.

A 50% deposit will be taken at the time of your booking which is non-refundable and a discretionary service charge of 12.5% will be automatically added to your bill.

Available on Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14

To make a reservation, call 01244 324024 or email reservations@chestergrosvenor.com.

Chester Grosvenor Museum to hold 12th open art exhibition

La Brasserie at The Chester Grosvenor, Eastgate Street, Chester

(Photo: Infinte 3D Ltd)

Celebrate Valentine's Day Parisian style with a red rose for your Valentine before a delicious three course meal.

£89 per person.

Advance booking is required.

To make a reservation, call 01244 324024 or email reservations@chestergrosvenor.com.

If you'd like us to add a restaurant to our guide, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com.