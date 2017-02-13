Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Breaking news! We regret to inform you that we're facing a serious nationwide shortage of naked butlers.

That's right, there's high demand but not enough hunky men willing to strip off to serve cocktails and canapes.

So now two titans of the naked butler industry – Butlers in the Buff and Butlers with Bums – have issued urgent country-wide recruitment drives to bag some new blood.

Butlers with Bums are desperately seeking attractive 23 to 40-year-olds with peachy-keen attitudes to entertain their customers by playing party games, serving food and drinks and mingling... And if they're really lucky, they might even help with the washing up.

Director of ‘Butlers with Bums’ and one-time butler Dan Harley said: “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but the shortage has taken a toll on specific areas.

"We would definitely like to see more gym enthusiasts and fitness fads getting involved with butlering and life drawing.”

While male order company Butlers in the Buff say on their website that they're looking for 'approachable, attractive, down to earth people who are in great shape' and able to keep an event running smoothly.