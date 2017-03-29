Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bigger and better than ever before, two of Hoole’s most popular bars and eateries have reopened following a refurbishment.

The Hollows and The Suburbs, which are next door to each other on Charles Street, reopened on March 23 after a four-day makeover where contractors worked around the clock to ensure the face lift was completed on time.

The opulent interior of The Hollows is still there but both venues now have more space with more booth seating available.

Owner Kingdom Thenga tells us: “We’ve listened to our customers and the one thing they wanted was more space so that is what we’ve given them.

“Our new look will create a much more comfortable and spacious place for people to relax and enjoy The Suburbs experience.”

The menu, which is now the same in both venues, takes the best from both The Hollows and The Suburbs including the Charles Street burger, suburban beef dog, pork belly skewers and teriyaki chicken.

Whilst Sundays At the Hollows are all about brunch, Bloody Mary’s and classic roast dinners.

There’s also around 40 cocktails on the menu but if none of these take your fancy the cocktail team will create something bespoke just for you.

They even have a cocktail trolley where you can have your drink made for you at your table.

One of the reasons both these venues are so popular is the passion Kingdom has for offering his guests the best in customer service, which is shared by the whole team of staff, many of whom have been there since The Suburbs first opened.

Kingdom added: "We hope people will step out the city and into the suburbs. Let us look after you, we'll give you an experience of great drinks great food great atmosphere great service that we hope you will fall in love with."

This year The Suburbs has once again been shortlisted in the ‘Best Bar’ category of the Taste Cheshire Awards.

If they win it will be their third victory having already picked up the award in 2015 and 2016 .

However Kingdom thinks the competition is tougher than ever this year with Liquor & Co, The Boardroom, Barlounge and Red Door all up for the award.

For further details or to book a table call 01244 344325 or visit the At the Hollows or The Suburbs Facebook pages.