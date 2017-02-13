Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're working to a tight budget this Valentine's Day, then don't despair.

You could always take the love of your life to Subway, where you'll be able to treat him or her to a free sandwich on the big day (February 14).

The popular chain, which has branches dotted around the Chester and Ellesmere Port area, is running something called 'Customer Appreciation Day'.

It means customers will be able to get their hands on a free six-inch sandwich for one day only. Perfect for hungry romantics looking to save the pennies.

So how do I get a free sandwich on Valentine’s Day?

Subway are showing their love by giving away the free six-inch subs when a customer buys a large dispensed drink or 500ml bottle of water.

The offer is valid at Subway branches in the UK (though participation may vary) on Tuesday, February 14 between 11am and 7pm.

What does the offer include?

So long as you buy a dispensed drink or bottle of water, which costs about £1.50, you can pick a free six-inch sub from a selection of meat and veggie fillers. There is a decent selection of white and wholemeal bread too, to house the filling of your choice.

However, the offer is not valid for double meat, extra cheese or any other extras, and it is limited to one per customer per visit.

And there's more...

If you really want to push the boat out without splashing any cash, you can get a free pudding too. If you sign up to the ‘Cookies for Cookies’ scheme, you can get your hands on a voucher for a free cookie.

All you have to do is visit the Subway website , and click ‘allow’ on the cookie notification pop-up and you will be emailed a voucher that you can use in store.