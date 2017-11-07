Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Special guests were the order of the day at a new restaurant launch in Upton Grange on Wednesday, November 1.

Local businesses and members of the community attended the official opening of Goodwin’s Restaurant and Bar in Upton Grange.

Following a fizz reception, the specially invited diners were treated to a showcase of the menu dishes including the restaurant’s signature steaks and burgers.

General manager Lee Hughes and his team welcomed the guests, which has opened following a six-figure investment.

Lee said: “We were delighted that so many people from the Chester community could join us to celebrate the opening of Goodwin’s. It is such an exciting time as we welcome guests, both new and old, through the doors.

“Our new relaxed, modern restaurant is the perfect place for every dining occasion from breakfast or a quick bite at lunchtime to a celebratory meal with friends and family in the evening or at weekends. The new surroundings make you feel like you are at home and we offer full-service at your table, letting you sit back and relax as soon as you walk in – we will do the hard work!”

Open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner; Lee and his team are looking forward to giving the Chester community a warm welcome throughout autumn and the exciting festive period.