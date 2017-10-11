Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The multi award-winning Glynne Arms in Hawarden has been named in The Good Food Guide for the third year running.

Since 1951, The Good Food Guide has reviewed the best restaurants, pubs and cafés across the UK. Each year, the guide is completely rewritten and compiled from scratch.

The Glynne Arms team is extremely proud to again be featured as one of the best places to eat in Great Britain. This prestigious recognition is a credit to the hard work and commitment to excellence of a passionate team both in the kitchen and front of house.

Company head chef Adam Stanley is a great believer in home-grown and locally-sourced produce, and with sister business the Hawarden Estate Farm Shop on the doorstep, there is a lot to choose from.

Adam can often be found in the estate fields and orchards, filling the menu with whatever seasonal produce is in the fields, from pumpkins and kale in autumn to wild garlic and asparagus in early spring.

Of The Good Food Guide feature, he said: “We don’t set out to get into guides, we set out to consistently produce food that we are proud of. To be recognised for this three years on the run shows that being consistent and having the same philosophy is key to great food.”

The Glynne Arms is a 200-year-old traditional coaching inn at the heart of the village of Hawarden, which was home to 19th century Liberal Prime Minister William Gladstone and the pub is owned by his great great grandson Charlie Gladstone and his wife Caroline.

For more information visit www.theglynnearms.co.uk