A former Great British Menu chef is opening his own restaurant in Tattenhall next year.

Mark Ellis is leaving his role as head chef of the three-AA-rosette Peckforton Castle in Tarporley to open his own place in February.

Allium by Mark Ellis will be a restaurant and bar with rooms, bringing Mark’s eclectic style and imagination to the food and beverage offering as well as five bespoke bedrooms which will open at a later date in March.

The property is located in the historic Lynedale House building which will cease current trading on December 31.

Mark leaves Peckforton Castle after Christmas, where he has successfully spent the past nine years and earned 3 AA Rosettes for outstanding cuisine, as well as two appearances on the popular BBCTwo programme Great British Menu.

Mark said: “I am sad to be leaving Peckforton Castle, where I have called home for the last nine years and I wish the team every success, but it is now my time to move on.

“I am excited to bring my vision for exciting and interesting food and drink to Tattenhall, the location is stunning and the locals seem to be getting behind us which is great news. We are there to cater for them first and foremost, but hope to welcome guests from all over.

“The previous owners have done a spectacular job and I hope to build on the success they have had.”

Originally from the Wirral, Mark first worked in a number of local restaurants before joining Simon Radley’s brigade at the Chester Grosvenor. He then left to undertake ‘a cook’s tour’ of the UK where he had the opportunity of working in some of the country’s finest restaurants, among them Gordon Ramsay’s Pétrus. He moved to the 1851 restaurant at Peckforton Castle in 2007.