A popular pub in Upton is to reopen again this Friday (August 4) with a new landlord.

The Frog on Liverpool Road temporarily needed to close its doors last month while owners Ei Publican Partnerships started a search for a new manager.

Former landlord Nathan Warrilow took over the pub in late 2016. He was the third person to be in charge of the venue in the calendar year.

But he said on The Frog's Facebook page: "I couldn't operate with the way things were going with the company and subsequently left to another venue.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed your company and presence over the past year, I have some very fond memories I will never forget.

"The welcome you all gave me and the staff when we opened was truly humbling!

"You all gave The Frog such a fantastic atmosphere. I sincerely hope someone picks the pub up and carries it further keeping a real community spirit and offering."

Ei Publicans advertisedg for someone to take over the pub on their website and their search was successful with a grand reopeninmgplanned for Friday at 6.30pm when town crier David Mitchell will be in attendance.

Local councillors have been invited and there will be entertainment and free menu sampling.

A statement from Ei Publican Partnerships said: "The pub has received some significant publicity in recent months with the closure about five weeks ago. We have now appointed a new landlord who also has two other sites in partnership with Ei Group. The pub has also undergone some improvement works, new menu and facilities."

Upton ward councillor Jill Houlbrook and Chester and South Clwyd CAMRA have previously bid for it to become an Asset of Community Value .

