The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual Foodie Festival is returning to Tatton Park bringing with it a culinary feast for the eyes and mouth.

It is the UK's biggest celebration of food and drink and it will arrive in Cheshire on July 14-16.

The festival have announced an appearance by Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown on Saturday, July 15 where she will give two demonstrations.

Candice who was crowned the final BBC Bake Off winner before it's Channel 4 move says: "I'm excited to return to Foodies Festival.

"Two baking demonstrations a day gives me the chance to share my favourite recipes with so many of my fans and fellow bakers."

This will be held in the Cakes & Desserts theatre which will also feature bakers and chocolatiers, top local cake-makers and patisserie chefs.

Other highlights include a Vintage Tea Room complete with vintage music for the ultimate ambience.

Meanwhile the 2017 event will see new features to the festival with a focus on well-being as The Art of Healthy Living and Grow Your Own tents are added.

Plus no-nonsense Rosemary Shrager is on the lineup in the Chef's Theatre, ready to bring her culinary skills and teaching methods from memorable show Ladette to Lady and 2016 Masterchef winner Jane Devonshire will also make an appearance.

The festival is a weekend for all the family, with activities for children at the Kids Cookery School, live music, famous chilli-eating competition, drinks stalls and the chance to spend the day as a VIP from £35.

Tickets are now available at £10 on Friday July 14 (£8 concession), £13 on Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16 (£11 concession) or £20 for all three days (£16 concession) and you can get them here .