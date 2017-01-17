Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year’s line-up of chefs and food celebrities at the Chester Food Drink & Lifestyle Festival includes Jean Christophe Novelli, regular Gregg Wallace and Andrew Nutter.

Organiser Stephen Wundke said: “The confirmation of Gregg Wallace returning to judge our Young Chef competition and Jean Christophe Novelli headlining Saturday with Andrew Nutter joining us on the Easter Monday has given us a real star turn out but we are equally happy to have these celebrities joined by the new crop of exiting Cheshire Chef Du Patrons.

“I have always believed that this event should be a showcase for the incredible talent we have across the region and this year is no exception. Festival goers will be delighted with the entertainment on show and the ability of our chefs.”

New faces in cooking around Chester also take to the stage with Karl Noller from The Yard in Chester and Knutsford joined by Sticky Walnut’s chef Gary Usher and The Machine House’s owner Kevin Lynn.

All demonstrations are free. Ticket prices include demonstrations, cooking classes for kids by the Academy of Culinary Arts, adult cookery classes with the Cheshire Cookery School, a sausage competition and art displays from Artsfest.

The Chester Food and Drink festival runs from April 15-17 at Chester Racecourse.

Adults save 25% and pay just £6 when buying their ticket on line with children under 12 free.

For more information or to buy tickets visit www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk.