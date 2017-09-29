The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first trailer for season four of Peaky Blinders has been released, giving fans a sneak peek at what is in store for the Shelby family.

In the footage Tommy stares into the distance and over dramatic music his voice carries, saying; "We're going back...

"Today, we end this war between us. They're coming for us all – we don't get to decide who lives or dies."

Within seconds we see factory fires, Polly bleeding, Adrien Brody's new character and a family gathering.

You can also see where the BBC drama was shot in Liverpool after Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy were spotted in the city earlier this year.

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

In the trailer you can see Tom Hardy on Formby beach and Cillian Murphy in the Welsh Streets.

While much of the filming is done in Liverpool, the show is actually set in 1920s Birmingham.

The Shelby family home, called Watery Lane in the show, is actually Powis Street in Liverpool and both Kinmel Street and South Street make up the surrounding streets which are transformed by the film crew to look like 1920s Birmingham.

In previous years the scenes from the show have been filmed at the Boat Museum in Ellesmere Port and at Arley Hall in Northwich.

(Image: Robert Viglasky)

The series four synopsis reads: “When he receives a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve, Thomas Shelby realises that the Peaky Blinders are in danger of annihilation.

"As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham, where a desperate fight for survival begins.”

We also know that the Shelbys will encounter a new enemy played by Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, and that Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen is also joining the cast, along with Happy Valley star Charlie Murphy and a return for Charlotte Riley, aka Mrs Tom Hardy, as horse breeder May Carleton.

The series is expected on screen in November.