Last night saw the return of the Real Housewives of Cheshire to our screens and everyone was talking about new housewife Ester Dee.

Ester, who once lived in Chester , hit the headlines at the weekend after her “secret” husband came forward to reveal his shock that she was appearing in the ITVBe show - with another man on her arm.

In the new series opener last night, Czech-born Ester confirmed that she is indeed cheating on her husband with her partner Rob Lloyd who she appeared on the show with along with their two-year-old daughter Bertie.

Chester viewers might recognise former horse racing tycoon Rob who once owned Peckforton based Rob Lloyd Racing and Eatonfield Group plc before hitting financial difficulties in 2010.

According to Ester he has started to rebuild his empire again.

She introduced him to the show saying: "When we met he had a lot of money.

"He didn't like me, he thought I was very outspoken and loud, so we didn’t click. I met him again and he lost everything that he had, he was carrying a plastic bag. I encourage him to build up the empire again."

It's not the first time Rob, 53 has appeared on TV - in 2009 he starred in the Channel Four series Secret Millionaire – at the time he was estimated to be worth £24m.

On the show Rob admitted: "Without doubt Ester is somewhat of a handful."

They were seen planning the decor of a lavish Georgian mansion they have just bought in Macclesfield.

Ester's tangled personal life was revealed when her husband, millionaire John Temple, 61, claimed in The Sun on Sunday that he had no idea that Ester was filming the show, or that she was living with another man in Macclesfield.

Ester had not made any public comment - although she took to her Twitter page on Monday afternoon to tell fans: "I am not perfect."

Posting under her real name Ester Dohnalova she said: “I am here for your entertainment guys. I am not perfect. I do not want to come across perfect in your eyes. We are human after all.”

At the start of the show, fellow Real Housewife Leanne Brown was seen asking Ester: "So you're married, but not Rob?"

To which Ester replied: "I do not cheat on Rob, I cheat WITH Rob."

She was then seen shopping in Cheshire, saying: "People judge me on my appearance and they think I'm a gold digger.

"I think it's very important how I look. I have two nose jobs, one boob job. I have over 500 pairs of shoes. I don't think you can ever have enough."

Producers of the show, Monkey Kingdom, say they only found out the “truth” about Ester’s tangled love life at the same time as her husband John did - last weekend.

They said in a statement: “Despite carrying out extensive due diligence around Ester and her personal life, in keeping with the broadcaster’s requirements, we only discovered the truth during filming, and at a similar time as John.

“This is subsequently covered in the show.”