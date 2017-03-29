Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV persona Keith Lemon has reacted to news that Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell is getting married to his gay lover after filming at his Cheshire home last summer.

Keith is a fictional character who presents ITV’s Through the Keyhole as portrayed by English comedian Leigh Francis.

Mr Burrell, who lives in Peckforton and owns a florist’s shop in Farndon, recently appeared on the programme before news broke that he is to marry his long-time partner, his boyfriend Graham Cooper, at a ceremony in the Lake District next month.

Keith, who also hosts Celebrity Juice, told ex-Chronicle reporter and showbiz writer Marc Baker the former royal servant was ‘quite camp’ on the show when the pair enjoyed a fun dance together and Mr Burrell serenaded him with the title song from Beauty and the Beast.

Keith said: “I was so shocked when he came out gay. Do you think he was trying to say something on Keyhole? I thought everyone knew. I did not think it was a secret.”

Mr Burrell and wife Maria divorced after 32 years of marriage in 2016 but remain firm friends.

During the same interview, Keith Lemon also had a jokey dig at Frodsham’s most famous son, Gary Barlow, who recently revealed how he had just washed his hair for the first time in 14 years.

Keith quipped: “I do wash my hair. How long did Gary Barlow leave his for, 14 years? The tramp.”

Next month, a host of celebrity guest stars will join Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness for their new series, The Keith and Paddy Picture Show. It is described as an affectionate and humorous tribute to some of Keith and Paddy’s favourite movies of all time.

The duo recreate iconic films including Dirty Dancing, Jaws and Rocky. Airing on ITV prime-time in April 2017, each half hour episode will be a mix of film parodies and behind-the-scenes mock-doc footage.

“One minute we were Ghostbusters and the next we were being eaten by a shark. You go to someone like Robbie Williams and ask him if he fancies being a Ghostbuster and he says ‘yes’. It was like living my dreams. It was ace,” said Keith.