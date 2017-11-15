Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An independent TV production company has smashed its crowdfunding target which will help produce a sitcom based in Ellesmere Port .

Morbid, a comedy about a funeral directors, is the brainchild of film maker Michael Dee of Take the Cake Productions.

The script for Morbid had been locked away in an attic for 10 years by Michael but now looks set to come to fruition after he hit his crowdfunding target of £3,000 following nine months of campaigning.

(Image: Paul Warburton Photography)

The story, which is set in Ellesmere Port, sees the first independent film project of its kind come to the Cheshire town.

The storyline is about a brother and sister who sadly lose their parents in the show’s pilot episode and realise they need to take the mantle in the family business and become funeral directors.

The show originally secured £2,000 crowdfunding in September this year but a further £1,000 was required after the hearse, which was bought for the pilot episode, required emergency repairs to make it roadworthy and pass its MOT.

(Image: Paul Warburton Photography)

Show creator Michael Dee, 29, said: “With 10 years filming independently as well as holding down numerous part time jobs to get it off the ground, the crowd funding has been a success I couldn’t have imagined.

“This really is a community project and the positive messages which have come my way have been amazing, some of the stories just to get it up and running could make for an episode themselves. Buying a hearse, replacing equipment and last minute cast and script changes, it’s a huge undertaking.”

(Image: Paul Warburton Photography)

Michael, who has lived in Little Sutton all his life, has received a lot of local community support in the financing as well as help from local businesses who have given free flowers from Geoff Cox at Simply The Best Florist, a free coffin and limousine from a funeral director, professional photos from a local press photographer, Paul Warburton and reduced price storage hire for the hearse at Hooton Park Trust.

Earlier this year Michael made national headlines when he used his hearse to help a local family who didn’t have the funding to afford their own funeral service. Michael, with the help of local funeral director Ian Dillinger, directed the service and gave a beloved farewell.

(Image: Paul Warburton Photography)

Filming of the pilot has started with scenes being filmed at St Michael’s Church in Shotwick Village near Chester and the first round of edits have now been made.

There are more in development but that will only happen after the first episode has been completed and sent to numerous TV producers who have shown an interest in this independently made sitcom.

For more information about Morbid, visit www.facebook.com/MorbidSitcom .