The 31st Chester International Film Festival will take place at the recently refurbished Festival Church in Queen Street this March.

Presented by Chester Film Society, the festival will feature seven films from seven countries including Julieta and Dheepan, both 2017 BAFTA-nominated films and the 2016 Golden Bear Winner Fire at Sea.

Alongside the feature films will be the International Animation Festival - now in its fourth year - this time attracting more than 270 submissions from 52 countries.

These have been narrowed down to 12 animation shorts which will be shown with the features and voted on for the Audience Animation Festival Prize.

The feature films being shown are:

Julieta (Spain, 2016, Cert 15) Thursday, March 2. BAFTA-nominated film of a chance encounter causes a woman to reflect on the tragic circumstances surrounding the disappearance of her daughter.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (New Zealand, 2016, Cert 12) Friday, March 3. A comedy drama in which a boy and his foster father become the subjects of a manhunt after they get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness.

The Clan (Argentina, 2016, Cert 15) Saturday, March 4. The true story of the Puccio Clan, a family who kidnapped and killed people in the 80s.

Fire at Sea (Italy, 2016, Cert 12) Tuesday, March 7. Documentary about the migrant crisis, chronicling the arrival of migrants on boats on the island of Lampedusa. Winner of the Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear for Best Film in 2016.

Dheepan (France, 2015, Cert 15) Thursday 9th March BAFTA-nominated drama about the experience of a Tamil warrior and his surrogate family who flee to France following the Sri Lankan civil war. Winner of the 2015 Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Embrace of the Serpent (Columbia, 2016, Cert 12) Friday, March 10. The story of an Amazonian shaman, the last survivor of his tribe, and his relationship with two European scientists who, forty years apart, come in search of a sacred healing plant.

Hell or High Water (USA, 2016, Cert 15) Saturday, March 11. Drama about two brothers in west Texas who decide to rob banks in order to raise the cash they need to pay off the debt on their family ranch.

All films will start at 7:30pm but doors at The Festival Church will be open from 6:45pm when guests can buy from a range of coffee and teas at the newly refurbished Gallery Cafe Bar before the film.

Tickets for all films will be £4, or a Special Festival Pass will be just £20 allow the holder to attend all of the films.

Tickets and passes are available to buy at any of Chester Film Society’s films being shown in January and February or they can be bought online from the Film Festival website: http://www.festival.chesterfilmfans.co.uk/