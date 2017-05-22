Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Extras are wanted to step on to a movie set in Chester.

Secrets & Lies director Mike Leigh is working on a film about the Peterloo Massacre.

Crews will be in Chester shooting scenes in June.

You do not need any previous acting experience and the job pays a minimum of £110 a day.

Piece of Cake Casting is looking for men and women aged 17 and above to play a ‘variety of characters’ in the movie.

It is open to all ethnicities, but you must have a natural hair colour as well as no visible tattoos or piercings.

You must be legally allowed to work in the UK and have a National Insurance number.

Leigh, whose other notable films include Life Is Sweet, Naked and Mr Turner, is a BAFTA and Oscar-nominated director.

The 1819 Peterloo Massacre saw 15 people killed and hundreds injured when cavalry charged into a crowd of more than 60,000 protesters in St Peter’s Field in Manchester.

They had gathered to demonstrate for parliamentary representation reform across the north of England.

Anyone interested in being an extra should sign up here.

