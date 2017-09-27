Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flip Out Chester trampoline park has launched weekday stay and play sessions for toddlers and pre-schoolers.

The sessions are available every day from Monday to Friday, between 10am and 3pm. Youngsters attending the sessions can enjoy soft play and unlimited bouncing in a dedicated under sevens arena with activities and soft toys.

Staff at the venue are also making it easy for parents and carers to catch up whilst their children play by providing a table service for refreshments, sandwiches and snacks.

Area manager at Flip Out Chester, Mike Randall, explained: “We’ve set up tables and chairs right next to the under sevens arena and will be providing a food and drinks table service each day so mums, dads and carers can chill out and chat while staying close to supervise their little ones.

“We are big believers in helping children of all ages to be active, build confidence and a sense of adventure – and these sessions can really help with that especially in the winter months when they don’t get outdoors as much. There is plenty to keep the little ones bouncing and entertained and we are looking forward to greeting new parents each day.”

The stay and play sessions are suitable for children aged five and under and cost £5 per child. There is no charge for accompanying adults and under ones go free when accompanied by a paying sibling.

Visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester to book a stay and play session or call 01244 956777. Flip Out Chester is located at Chester Gates Business Park, between Chester and Ellesmere Port.