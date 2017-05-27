Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse – Chester’s new £37 million theatre, cinema and library – is offering a half-term programme of performances, events, workshops and activities for families with children of all ages.

Storyhouse will transform into a wonderland during May half-term giving families the chance to see the production of Alice in Wonderland on the brand new Storyhouse stage, meet the characters, have lunch with the Mad Hatter, dress up and explore the children’s library plus have their photo taken on the stage.

Storyhouse is also hosting a series of workshops from music-making to the art of shadow puppetry.

Artistic director Alex Clifton said: “We are very excited about welcoming more families to Storyhouse during half-term. As well as Alice in the theatre we have free activities in the library, creative workshops, movies in the cinema, concerts and lots of exciting spaces to explore.”

The half-term line-up includes a series of concerts and workshops for aspiring musicians and music fans. On bank holiday Monday, actor and broadcaster Craig Charles will take to the Storyhouse Stage with his Tales From The Dark Wood. Audiences can listen to him retelling classic fairy tales including Little Red Riding Hood and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, accompanied by musicians from Storyhouse’s Ensemble Deva.

Plus performances by international music group Kabantu, and a music workshop for children during which participants will devise a piece of music and then perform it with musicians Abel Selacoe and Delia Stevens in a concert in the Garret Theatre. Parents/carers of workshop participants can attend the concert for free.

Half-term in the library also sees a song-writing workshop on Tuesday, May 30 and Thursday, June 1 both at 2.30pm, a workshop to create shadow puppets on Thursday, June 1 at 2.30pm, and free storytelling every day at 11.15am.

Screenings in the new cinema include Diary of a Wimpy Kid and animated hit Sing.

(Photo: Peter Cook)

Tickets for Alice’s Half Term Wonderland are £15. Craig Charles’s Tales from the Dark Woods is priced from £17.50 – under 12s go free, the music workshop and concert is £20.

Find out more and book: visit www.storyhouse.com advance booking recommended.