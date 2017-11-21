Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trampoline park FREEDOME, situated at the Coliseum Leisure Park next to Cheshire Oaks Outlet Village, has launched new Monday to Friday discount deals.

Offering people the chance to jump through the week at a discounted rate, FREEDOME’s permanent offers include unlimited bouncing on Mondays.

Owing to the huge popularity of their June and July 30-day membership passes, FREEDOME has decided to offer discounts every weekday from 4pm which include; unlimited bouncing for £10 on ‘Mega Mondays’, two-for-one ‘Twosdays’, 60 minutes’ bouncing plus a hot dog and refill soda for £10 on ‘Friends & Family’ Wednesdays, roll the dice to decide your price on ‘Dice with Thursday’ and three hours of bouncing, plus a FREEDOME Glow T-shirt for just £15 on ‘GLOWtastic’ Fridays.

Managing director of FREEDOME Peter Brown said: “We’re really excited to launch our brand-new weekday offers. We received an incredible response over the summer with the introduction of our different monthly discount passes, but we wanted to do something on a permanent basis to give people the chance to find an offer that suits them and be able to come back and have the same deal time and time again.

“With the wide range of offers available, there is something for everyone. Whether you are looking to take the kids out for a midweek treat on Wednesday or want to build up a collection of our exclusive FREEDOME T-shirts during our Glow nights on Fridays, you can find it all at FREEDOME.”

From freeform’s giant airbag to the challenging warrior course and ultimate dodgeball, FREEDOME is an immersive adventure park offering much more than just your average trampoline park. Despite all the exhilaration, you can rest assured that FREEDOME is going above and beyond to guarantee the safest possible experience for customers.

The weekday discount deals are available now and can be purchased online at www.freedomeparks.com in-park or over the telephone by calling 0151 356 7494.