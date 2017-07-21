Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new outdoor aquapark has opened just in time for the school holidays.

Cheshire Aquapark at Manley Mere is the North West’s latest water experience and promises to be a big hit with kids and adults alike this summer.

The inflatable obstacle course is the latest addition to Manley Mere which already offers an adventure trail, paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing and a licensed café restaurant on the site near Mickle Trafford just 10 minutes from Chester.

The new attraction includes large inflatable climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, rockers, rollers and blast bags for people to jump, swim and climb on.

The course is open to anyone aged eight and over (above 1.2m tall) who can swim. Children under 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult in the water and on the Aquapark apparatus at all times.

The park is physically strenuous and you must be able to swim in a wetsuit and buoyancy aid and be able to climb up out of the water onto the apparatus.

Visitors are advised to arrive at least an hour in advance of their session to get changed and attend a mandatory safety briefing.

And don’t let the great British weather put you off going. The aquapark stays open in all weather (except thunder storms) and claims to be great fun eve in the rain.

Sessions cost £20 per person including wetsuits and buoyancy aids and must be booked in advance at www.cheshireaquapark.co.uk/book-online