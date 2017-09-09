Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich is hosting innovative and fun activity sessions aimed specifically at pre-school children aged between two and four years, with younger siblings welcome too.

Designed to encourage children to explore, investigate and learn through fun and absorbing activities, the sessions last for around one hour, starting at 9am from September 14 for six weeks.

Parents and carers will also have an opportunity to meet up with other adults in a welcoming and interesting environment.

There is no cost to attend but pre-booking is recommended by calling the Lion Salt Works Museum on 01606 275040. Further information is available at www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk

(Image: UGC)

These sessions have been planned and developed by the museum’s trained staff to encourage children to think actively about texture, hibernation and autumn colours through a programme of art, exploratory and free play activities mixed in with fun and imaginative music, song and story sessions.

Cheshire West and Chester Council Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing Louise Gittins said: “The museum’s staff are passionate about engaging children and have put a lot of work into coming up with sessions that are about having fun and learning in an informal and relaxed atmosphere. Staff are also keen to make this an opportunity for parents and carers to meet up and have a good time too.”