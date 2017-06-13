Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Evans has today announced that The Kaiser Chiefs will join this summer’s CarFest 2017 line-up.

The band – who performed at last weekend’s Isle of Wight Festival – will join a line–up which already includes Busted, Cast, Melanie C, Tom Odell, Manic Street Preachers and The Happy Mondays at the three-day event in the rolling fields of the Bolesworth Estate near Tattenhall from July 28-30.

Offering a medley of incredible cars, great food, live music and a rich mix of family entertainment, this year’s CarFests will be bursting with fun for CarFesters of all ages.

This year’s CarFest Kitchen will welcome some brand new faces in the cooking scene including YouTube stars Joe Hurd and Ian Haste, and Bake Off’s Howard Middleton, while welcoming back some old friends including Tom Kerridge and Angela Hartnett who will be cooking up a storm.

As ever, CarFest will be packed with as much four-wheeled action as can be squeezed into a weekend.

This year’s theme on the track sprint will be ‘Car-Nations’, celebrating some of the coolest and fastest cars from Great Britain, The USA, Japan, France, Germany and Italy.

Plus there will be ‘Hot-Wheels’ stunt action including a self-donutting car, motorsport and plenty of supercars with the ever popular Sporting Bears Dream Rides.

To top it off, family activities will be on offer and for the first time ever families can cause mayhem and mischief by getting involved with the world’s biggest custard pie fight.

This year’s event will also see the first ever SuperHero Academy, where there’ll be a whole host of experts on hand to share their super skills.

The perfect hang out for any budding spidermen, batmen or wonder women; its CarFest’s very own Gotham City!

Over the last five years, the two annual events have raised an incredible £7.4m for BBC Children in Need, while entertaining more than 500,000 festival-goers of all ages with its unique and wonderfully eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun, and 2017 promises to be the best year yet.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.carfest.org .