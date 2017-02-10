Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young singers and musicians are invited to an open rehearsal with Cheshire Youth Orchestra and Youth Choir on Saturday.

The ensembles will be at Hartford College Campus in Northwich from 10am-1pm on Saturday, February 11.

Instrumentalists from all levels and disciplines are welcome to take part in rehearsing with one of the ensembles.

Cheshire Junior Choir welcome boys from aged eight who enjoy singing.

The Cheshire Junior Orchestra welcomes students who have a basic knowledge of their instrument and a keen interest to develop their ensemble skills.

Cheshire Youth Choir is a mixed youth choir directed by Ian Chesworth and has performed in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff, London and Paris. The choir welcomes members aged 11 plus, who love to sing.

Cheshire Youth Music for Life Big Band, run in partnership with Musical Routes, welcomes instrumental players with a pass in Grade 5 and above.

To register contact hello@edsential.co.uk or call 0151 541 2170. For more information, visit www.edsential.com .