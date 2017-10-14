Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of children from across the region met some of their favourite superhero characters at a special charity event held at Cheshire Ice Cream Farm .

The Meet the Superheroes Family Day saw children of all ages get to meet and have photos taken with Captain America, Spiderman, Batman, Iron Man, Wonder Woman, Supergirl and more.

(Image: Howard Dutton Photography)

The event was organised in aid of Chester-based charity Children Today, which provides much-needed funds for specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities, and has raised more than £1,800.

As part of the fundraising activities on the day for the children’s charity, Batman also took on his own challenge – being sponsored to be ‘dunked’ with 12 buckets of cold water.

Regional fundraising manager Paula Hanford said: “We’re delighted to have raised so much for our charity with this event and would like to thank everyone who helped make it such a success.

“It was great to see how thrilled the children were to meet some of their favourite characters. Many of the children (and even a whole family!) got into the spirit by turning up to our event dressed as their favourite superhero as well.”

(Image: Howard Dutton Photography)

Children Today, which has its head office in Chestergates Business Park, provides funding for specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities under the age of 25 across the UK but receives no government funding so is reliant on voluntary donations to keep providing these grants and making a positive impact to the lives of children.

If you know a child that needs funding for a specialised piece of equipment or would like to donate to Children Today’s work please call on 01244 335622.