Families will be able to get their fill of Halloween fun in Chester city centre this October half term after CH1ChesterBID announced plans to launch a free citywide Trick or Treat trail alongside a gang of creepy costumed characters.

The special ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ will see 28 shops across the city centre take part in a citywide Trick or Treat hunt from Saturday, October 28 – Tuesday, October 31.

Children simply have to pick up a trail map from the Visitor Information Centre at the Town Hall, spot the Halloween symbols lurking inside different shops and head inside for a treat.

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and completed sheets handed back to the Visitor Information Centre will be in with the chance of winning a special Halloween Build-a-Bear.

On top of the trail, family-friendly Halloween characters including Dracula, Jack and Sally from The Night Before Christmas and Maleficent will be roaming the streets of Chester on Saturday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 31.

Families can grab a selfie with their favourite characters and watch on as they cause mischief with unsuspecting victims across the streets of the city!

Marketing manager at CH1ChesterBID Judy Tagell said: “We’re all set for a frighteningly fantastic week of Halloween fun!

“Whether it’s meeting your favourite Halloween characters, taking part in a citywide Trick or Treat hunt, or hearing some of the ghostly stories as part of the Talking Walls project, there will be something for everyone to get into the Halloween spirit over half term.

“We’ve also been busy working with our partners across the city who have arranged some wonderful Halloween activities including spooky film screenings at the Grosvenor Museum and a Wizard School at St Mary’s Church. We’re encouraging everyone to head to the city centre throughout the October half term to get involved in some Halloween-themed fun!”

Twenty-six city centre buildings have been included in the Talking Walls project, including locations such as Barrista’s on Watergate Street, the Dewa Roman Experience and Sofa Workshop, which have all been recently named as some of the city’s most haunted buildings.

Visitors can simply scan the green heritage style plaques in the buildings with their smartphone to hear the ghostly stories in full.

For more information on all the Halloween activities in the city centre, visit http://www.experiencechester.co.uk/events/halloween2017/ or follow @CH1Chester and #CH1Spooktacular on Twitter.