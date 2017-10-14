Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Halloween is just around the corner and there are plenty of 'spooktacular' events taking place in and around Chester .

Whether it be following a creepy trail, helping break a spell or simply carving a pumpkin, there are lots of options which are all suitable for children.

We've put together a guide to help you decide what you and your kids will get up to this Halloween.

Trick or treat at Lion Salt Works

(Image: Andrew Pratt)

Saturday, October 28

Children will be spell-bound at The Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich with a fun and safe 'Museums at Night' trick or treat trail.

A night of frights will entertain children aged four-nine years old as they meet ghostly characters who come out to play at night on a spooky trail of the museum.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their scariest costume so that they can ‘trick and treat’ with these ghoulish figures before listening to spooky stories about the mysterious happenings at the salt works.

The tours take place at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Normal entry charges to the museum apply and tickets can be bought in advance by calling 01606 275066.

Tuesday, October 31

Children can get into the Halloween spirit by making some ghostly and downright scary decorations to frighten away any trick or treaters.

The drop-in craft activities are available from 10.30am – 1pm and 2pm-4.30pm.

There is a suggested donation of £1.50 and no need to book in advance.

The Enchantment of Chester Zoo

(Image: UGC)

Saturday, October 21 - Tuesday, October 31

Orangutans, sloths, moths and giraffes… this unlikely collection of animals have one thing in common; they have all been sent into a deep slumber by an evil sorcerer at Chester Zoo - and families are needed to break the spell!

Filled with adventure, acrobatics, music and discovery, The Enchantment of Chester Zoo is major Halloween themed event back for its second year this October.

Now, in the build-up to the launch, the zoo has released new information about this year’s event, with orangutans, sloths, moths and giraffes as the stars of the show.

Families can expect to encounter everything from musical giraffes and stilt-walking moths to acrobatic sloth and orangutan characters.

This cavalcade of friendly costumed performers will help visitors gather the knowledge to gain access to Owl HQ, break the sorcerer’s spell and save the zoo from falling asleep forever!

The Enchantment of Chester Zoo is most suitable for families with children aged three plus, but enjoyable for all.

Tickets can be purchased at www.chesterzoo.org/tickets .

What's waiting under the sea at Blue Planet Aquarium?

Saturday, October 21 - Sunday, November 5

Halloween may be all about ghosts, ghouls and other supernatural beings, but did you know that some of the scariest, creepiest and weirdest (real) creatures can be found below the surface of our oceans and rivers?

From vampire fish with six inch teeth to eels that deliver fatal electric shocks to their prey, the aquarium has looked at eight of the spookiest creatures that lurk in the depths of our waters.

If you’re feeling daring and want to get a closer look at some of these creatures in all their scary glory – visit Blue Planet!

Spooky family fun at Church Farm, Thurstaston

October 7-8, 14-15 and October 21-29

There will be lots of activities and attractions during October designed to give you a Halloween experience without being too scary for the little ones.

There will be a beastly barrel train, pumpkin picking tractor rides, bird of prey displays, meerkat feeding and weird science puppet shows.

Most activities are included in the admission price but there is an additional charge of £1.50 for the beastly barrel train and pumpkins are priced individually.

Halloween events at Delamere Forest

Friday, October 27

Pumpkins and Broomsticks

Carve your pumpkins for Halloween this year and make a witches broom from forest materials.

Then finish by toasting marshmallows on the fire!

Suitable for ages five and above.

This is a popular event with other dates sold out. Booking is essential.

Wednesday, November 1

Spooktacular family forest fun

Have a go at building a zombie hideout, go on a bug hunt, try a spiders web obstacle course, make a mud monster, a clay scary stick man, make a stick skeleton and of course use the swing, obstacle course and hammocks and play in the mud kitchen!

Finish the session by toasting marshmallows.

Suitable for families with children aged four and above.

Pirate treasure trail at Blakemere Village

Saturday, October 21 - Sunday, November 5

Using your treasure map, search high and low for a treasure chest, pumpkins and pirates possessions left by the zombie pirates hundreds of years ago.

Trail forms and treasure maps can be purchased for £2 from the main office or Saffi Boutique from 10am-5pm.

There will be a prize for every trail form completed.

Carden Park

Saturday, October 21 - Tuesday, October 31

Fright flight

As darkness descends, zip from platform to platform with ghouls and ghosts making an appearance along the way.

Will it be a trick or a treat?

£15 per person which includes two zip lines and the 250m mega zip plus a treat for the kids.

Jeepers Creepers

Venture out in 4x4 off roaders around the spooky track with a couple of shocks along the way.

£15 per person or you can combine the two activities for £25 per person.

Pre-booking is necessary.

Both activities suitable for ages six and above.

Cholmondeley Pumpkin and Autumn Festival

Sunday, October 29

Follow the trail around the garden to the backdrop of fabulous autumn colours, and find hidden pumpkins.

Children are once more invited to bring their own carved pumpkins from home to enter a competition, 'pumpkin carers' go free!

In addition there will be a host of seasonal crafts and activities for children to get their hands-on including crafts and Autumn treasure hunt.

Their ever popular tearoom will also have its usual themed menu at this time of year.

Usual garden admissions apply, children who bring along their carved pumpkins to enter the pumpkin competition go free.

Halloween rave for babies at The Tivoli, Buckley

Sunday, October 29

A Halloween themed indoor family mini-festival is coming to The Tivoli.

Rave events company Big Fish Little Fish are bringing the old school tunes to the multi-sensory dance floor with club visuals, glitter cannons, giant bouncy balloons and legendary parachute dance.

Nostalgic parents will be able to enjoy electro late 90s rave type tracks but music will be more chilled in certain areas if children need a quieter environment.

There are also Halloween themed crafts for little ones to get busy with and the chance for them to flex their creativity on a giant Hallowe'en colouring mural.

And for babies, there's even a special chill out area with soft play, ball pools, tents and tunnels.

Tickest cost £7.50 for adults and children and pre-walking infants get in free.

Make a Halloween hat at Grosvenor Museum

Tuesday, October 31

Make a witch or wizard hat or cat mask ready for your night of trick or treating.

Free drop-in session at 2-4pm.

Suggested donation of £1.50.

Spooktacular events at Flip Out Chester

(Image: UGC)

Saturday, October 21 - Sunday, November 5

Flip Out Chester will host spooktacular events and activities when it is transformed into a Halloween family funhouse later this month.

The popular trampoline park will be hosting Halloween activities every day for half term, including pumpkin carving, face painting, Halloween games, tricking for treats and much more.

On Sunday, October 29 the venue will host the Wicked Night of Wizardry Halloween family party event, which will include photo booths, face painting, a magician and wand making.

The family Halloween party will start at 4pm with admission priced at £15 per person for 3 hours’ bouncing, or £40 for a family ticket for up to four people (two adults and two under 18s).

For further pricing and booking information, or to book online please visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester or call the venue on 01244 956777.