February half-term is fast approaching and if you are wondering what you can do to keep the kids occupied whilst they're off school, we have put together a guide of what's on and where.

There are plenty of activities and events happening in the Chester area from February 18 - February 26.

Chester FC Community Trust

Monday - February 20 - Thursday, February 23

The Chester FC Soccer School will run on Monday, February 20 and Tuesday, February 21 at The Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton where children will be able to perfect their skills with FA qualified coached.

The first Chester FC Futsal Camp will be held at Blacon High School on Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23.

Futsal is an exciting, fast-paced small sided game originating from South America. The emphasis is on a technical ability and creativity under pressure.

All participants will receive a certificate and gift and there will be opportunities to meet Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy and his players.

Each day runs from 10am until 4pm and costs £10 with an optional early drop-off available at 9am for £2.50.

Children will need a packed lunch, snacks, plenty of drinks as well as appropriate footwear, shin pads and suitable clothing.

To book places or for further information email community@chesterfc.com or call or text 07512 355396.

Beeston Castle

Nature Craft

Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24, 10.30am-3.30pm

Family fun at Beeston Castle during half-term with hands-on craft activities.

You will also have the chance to build your very own den from amongst the vast woodland park.

Chester Zoo

(Photo: Steve Rawlins)

Willow Weaving Workshop

Saturday, February 18 - Monday - February 20, 10.30am - 1pm and 1.30 - 4.30pm.

Join an expert weaver in the Dragon's Garden and create stunning bird sculptures from willow this half term.

The drop-in session is free to attend (normal zoo admission applies)

The Great Chester Zoo Spring Watch

Saturday, February 18 - Sunday, February 26, 10.30am - 4.00pm every day

There will be lots of free, fun wildlife activities as part of the zoo's special 'bloom' events, celebrating gardens, birds and UK wildlife.

Normal zoo admission applies and the activities will take places in the Wildlife Garden.

For further information, click here.

Storyhouse WayWord festival

Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24

The Chester WayWord festival for primary school children is back during half-term with a diverse set of events and workshops.

Taking place at Chester Town Hall and libraries across the county authors, illustrators, musicians, scientists, coders and stand-up comedians will make this the most interactive line-up ever.

Tickets are £4. Book for three or more events and save 10%. Some workshops and activities in the libraries are free. Find out more and book at storyhouse.com

For more information on the festival, click here.

Grosvenor Museum

Snowy Owls

Monday, February 20, 11am-1pm and 2-4pm

Make a huge cardboard owl with a 70cm wingspan to hang from your ceiling.

A donation of £1.50 is suggested.

Inuit Kayaks

Tuesday, February 21, 11am-1pm and 2-4pm

Make a kayak complete with Inuit hunter and the food he's caught - will it be walrus, seal or whale?

A donation of £1.50 is suggested.

Polar Olympic Games

Wednesday, February 22, 11am-1pm and 2-4pm

Celebrate the last day of the Cold Places exhibition by making your own polar animal team and taking part in a day of games. There'll be a polar bear iceberg race, a walrus beanbag long-jump, penguin hurling target practice and more.

You can also make your own chocolate winner's medal.

A donation of £1.50 is suggested.

Waxy Works

Thursday, February 23, 2.00-4.00pm

Make a wax resist paining inspired by the beautiful black and white architecture of Chester, as seen in the Louise Rayner exhibition.

A donation of £1.50 is suggested.

Spring Discovery Day

Friday, February 24, 2.00-4.00pm

Join the museum for the first of four seasonal habitat-themed afternoons to mark the ongoing redisplay of the Natural History Gallery.

They will be looking at some common British birds and making decorative nests to take home.

You can also help them transform their oak tree model for spring.

A donation of £1.50 is suggested.

Delamere Forest

Saturday, February 18 - Friday, February 24

Forest explores at Delamere Forest are hosting a variety of family events during February half term.

Activities include building a bird box, a winter survival day, a one day wilderness essentials course (for over 16s) and a family stone age day.

For full details, click here.

The Forum Studio Theatre

(Photo: Eventphotographysc)

Wednesday, February 22 - Saturday, February 25

Tip Top Productions will stage the magical adventure story The Boy Who Fell Into A Book by Alan Ayckbourn at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester City Centre.

Tickets can be booked online at www.chestertheatre.co.uk.

The Lion Salt Works

Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22, 10.30am-1pm and 2-4.30pm

Help our feathered friends this spring and recycle at the same time by making a bird feeder out of an old bottle.

A donation of £1.50 is suggested.

If you'd like us to add an event to our guide, please email cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.