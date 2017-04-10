Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wannabe dinosaur explorers can embark on their very own dino-dig during the school holidays thanks to a brand-new programme of activities launched by Flip Out Trampoline Park in Chester.

Suitable for all ages, from pre-schoolers to teenagers, there will be something for everyone when the popular trampoline arena, based at Chester Gates Business Park, is transformed into a Jurassic Park.

As well as searching for prehistoric dinosaur bones, visitors will be met face to face with Flip Out’s very own animated T-Rex when the special Rawrsome programme of activities, which started on April 1.

Running throughout the Easter holidays until April 23, the programme also includes bounce time on the store’s 200 trampolines and use of the free running area, Total Wipeout and the Ninja Warrior course. There will also be a safari jeep, after dark specials and guest DJs on selected nights.

Managing director of Flip Out Chester Elliott Shuttleworth said: “During the Easter Holidays we have loads of exciting stuff going on for all ages and for those with a love of dinosaurs – it’s not just going to be awesome, it’s going to be ‘Rawrsome’.

“Activities to get involved in including a dino dig, petting zoo and our very own animated T-Rex. There will also be the usual trampoline bounce time with 200 trampolines to choose from, the battle beams, and our new feature ‘The Wall’.

“It’s going to be an epic few weeks and our staff we are already getting great feedback from visitors. We try to run regular themed events here at the trampoline park and they are usually a big hit during the holidays but Rawrsome takes things to another level.

“Never before have we completely transformed the arena. We are really excited and we are sure everyone will have a fantastic time.”

To book a bounce session during the Rawrsome holiday activities visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester or call 01244 956777. You can also follow @FlipOutChester on facebook, Instagram, snapchat and twitter.