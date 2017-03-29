Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a Chester trampoline park have been raising cash for vulnerable children with their own take on Red Nose Day – ‘Red Toes Day’.

Flip Out Chester has so far raised £3,500 by selling red Flip Out socks since Friday (March 24) as part of the ‘Red Toes Day’ event to support Comic Relief.

The socks, which cost £2.50 a pair, will continue to be on sale for the next couple of weeks with all proceeds donated to the UK charity, which supports children and young people across the globe.

For added Red Toes Day fun, staff are also hosting a bronco competition for those customers brave enough to have a go. It will cost £1 a ride, with all proceeds donated to Comic Relief.

Managing director of Flip Out Chester, Elliott Shuttleworth, said: “Comic Relief is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year so we wanted to get staff and customers involved.

“Our Flip Out grip socks are usually green and pink so we’ve turned them all red for our Red Toes Day event to support Comic Relief.

“It’s just a bit of fun but nevertheless for a very worthwhile cause. We have around 2,500 pairs to sell and we hope customers will support the event and help us raise as much as we can for the charity.”

“Our bronco competition will be heaps of fun and will help raise some extra cash for Comic Relief.”

Flip Out Chester can be found at Chester Gates Business Park, opposite Costco. For more information and to book online visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester