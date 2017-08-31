Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of children’s TV’s most popular characters will be meeting fans at an Ellesmere Port shopping park on Friday (September 1).

PAW Patrol’s heroic police pup Chase will be at Coliseum Leisure Park outside the Vue Cinema at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Families are reminded to take their cameras so they can snap a selfie with Chase.

And there will be plenty of other family fun to be had throughout the day.

At Tenpin, families can enjoy Friday Frenzy with 25% of bowling when booked in advance and at the Vue Cinema families can watch some of the very best family films including, Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor, The Emoji Movie, Despicable Me 3, The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and Cars 3.

If your little ones get peckish after meeting Chase, there are food and drink offers at restaurants including Frankie & Benny’s and Bella Italia.