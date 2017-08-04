Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rain certainly did not put off the sell-out crowds as CarFest North shifted up another gear this year.

The brainchild of BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans, the annual three day event at the Bolesworth Estate near Tattenhall featured an incredible combination of cars, food, live music and family entertainment.

The event featured live music from a whole host of acts including the Manic Street Preachers, Busted, Melanie C, The Vamps, Tom Odell and The Happy Mondays not forgetting festival favourites Texas and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. They were joined by some of the best upcoming acts who performed on the WigWam Stage.

Festival goers had a frontline seat to watch some of the coolest and fastest cars from Great Britain, the USA, Japan, France, Germany and Italy in this year’s Car-Nations themed track sprint.

There was stunt action galore courtesy of veteran stuntman Terry Grant and his self-donutting car, plus plenty of supercars.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Families got up to mischief with the world’s biggest custard pie fight causing mayhem all round and also had the chance to try out their super skills in the first ever SuperHero Academy.

Over in the CarFest Kitchen, Tom Kerridge, Howard Middleton and Great British Bake Off Winner Candice Brown cooked up a storm.

The finale to the whole weekend was left to Ricky Wilson and The Kaiser Chiefs who thrilled the crowd with their classic hits - Ruby, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, I Predict A Riot and Oh My God followed by a firework display.

Over the last five years, the annual CarFest events have raised an incredible £7.4m for BBC Children in Need, while entertaining more than 500,000 festival-goers of all ages and with CarFest South already sold out 2017 will undoubtedly be the best year yet for CarFesters!