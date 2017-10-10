Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Although Bonfire Night falls on a Sunday this year many fireworks displays in the area are taking place on the Friday and Saturday too.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to go to an organised display. There are lots to choose from around Chester and Ellesmere Port and even further afield if you fancy a drive.

See our list of events in the area:

Saturday, October 28:

Northwich: Anderton Boat Lift, CW9 6FW - Watch the magical fireworks display over the River Weaver. There will be food, a bar and great entertainment. Gates open at 6.30pm and the display begins at 8pm. Advance tickets can be purchased at a reduced price either online at DiscoverCheshire.com or by calling 01606 786 777.

Pre-purchased tickets are adults £6, concessions £5, children £4, family £16 (two adults plus two children or one adult and three children). On the night, the gate price will be adults £8, concessions £7, children £6, family £23. Freshly prepared food will be available on the night along with a fully licensed bar in the lift view marquee.

Friday, November 3:

Ellesmere Port: Whitby Park - Ellesmere Port and District Lions Club community firework spectacular. Gates open at 4.30pm, display starts at 7.30pm. Funfair and food outlets. Entrance is by bucket collection for local charities. This is an alcohol free event. Alcohol will not be allowed or available on the night.

Elton: School Lane, Elton, CH2 4PJ - The 1st Ince and Elton Scout Group Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular is a FREE event (donations for the 'Help a Hut' campaign greatly appreciated). Food and refreshments available. Gates open 6.45pm, bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm. For more information visit www.1stinceandelton.org.uk/fireworks

Helsby: Helsby Sports Club, WA6 0DL - Musical firework display, funfair and family disco. Refreshments available. Fireworks start at 7.30pm. Admission is £3 per adult, £2 for children.

Saturday, November 4:

Chester: Chester Racecourse, CH1 2LY - Chester Lions Firework Fun Night. Funfair, food, and live music. Gates open at 5pm, toddler’s fireworks 6.45pm, main display 7.30pm. Tickets available at the gate for £6 per person, children six and under are free.

Blakemere Village, Northwich, CW8 2EB - Family friendly event with a selection of refreshments available. Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm. Price: £4 each or £12 for family of four.

Tarporley: Annual bonfire and firework display, proceeds raised helping 1st Tarporley Scouts Group. Gates open 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7pm. Adults £5, children £2.50. Refreshments available.

*Same venue as last year, in the field to the south of St Helen's Church. Access is through a farm gate on the lane which leads to the Lych Gate (roughly opposite Molly Mop). Please NO sparklers!

Dodleston: Chester Lakes, Church Road, Dodleston, CH4 9LQ - Bonfire and fireworks extravaganza. Licensed bar, snacks and refreshments, rides and amusements. Gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 6.45pm and firework display at 7.15pm. Tickets available at Chapel Stores, Dodleston from October 13.

Deeside: Deeside Leisure Centre, CH5 1SA - Fireworks, bonfire, funfair and refreshments. Bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the firework display 20 minutes later. priced at £3 per adult, £1 per child (under 16) £5 for a family of four.

Winsford: Barton Stadium, Winsford, CW7 3AE - The annual Winsford town firework display and bonfire is again organised by the Rotary Club of Winsford and Middlewich. Food, drink and novelties stalls on site. Gates open at 6pm, admission costs £6 for adults, £3 for children or a family ticket is £15.

Sunday, November 5:

Saughall: The Greyhound, Saughall, CH1 6BJ - Annual Saughall Colts JFC bonfire and fireworks display. Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm and firework display at 7pm. Bar, BBQ and stalls. Admission is £3 each (under 5s free).

Mickle Trafford: The Chester Fields Country Pub and Restaurant, CH2 4JR - Annual bonfire and fireworks display. DJ, hog roast and drinks available outside for non diners. Tickets available now - £10 per adult and £5 per child. If you book a table in the restaurant between 3pm and 5pm and after 6.15pm you will receive 50% of your ticket price back off your final bill. (Ts and Cs: minimum of two courses must be purchased). This event is always a sell out so tickets must be bought in advance.

Thursday, November 9:

Ashton Hayes: Ashton House Nursery, CH3 8AB - Bonfire and a firework display, followed by a BBQ with sausages and burgers from local butcher Wally Dutton.

Tickets are priced £7 for adults and £6 for children, and includes a homemade cake and drink, in addition to your burger or hot dog. To book tickets for the event, please email your required number of adult and child tickets to enquiries@ashtonhousenursery.co.uk

