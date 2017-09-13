Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Anderton Boat Lift near Northwich has announced it will once again stage a firework spectacular on Saturday, October 28.

Owned by the Canal and River Trust charity, the lift is known for the quality of its musical fireworks and its impressive location.

Visitors can watch the outstanding fireworks display from the lawned terraces overlooking the River Weaver and the huge boat lift. Food, a bar and other entertainment, including a live vocalist, will be available on the night.

Gates open at 6.30pm and the display begins at 8pm. Advance tickets can be purchased at a reduced price either online at DiscoverCheshire.com or by calling 01606 786 777.

Pre-purchased tickets are adults £6, concessions £5, children £4, family £16 (two adults plus two children or one adult and three children). On the night, the gate price will be adults £8, concessions £7, children £6, family £23.

Freshly prepared food will be available on the night along with a fully licensed bar in the lift view marquee.

Kira Mac, an up and coming country singer/songwriter based in Manchester (and originally from Stoke-on-Trent), will be performing at 7pm and 7.45pm. This talented performer has played on stages such as the Hard Rock Café and the O2 in London in addition to gigging at venues, festivals and shows across the country.

Younger visitors can enjoy the new £50,000 play area, themed to reflect the lift.

Duty manager Graham Wood said: “The Anderton Boat Lift’s musical firework spectacular is a wonderful family event and not like other firework displays. It is always a magical night and that’s why people keep coming back.

“It is a combination of factors that make it so special - the way the fireworks burst and reflect in the water and the clever way the music and the fireworks are syncronised. But also the terraced setting means that everyone gets a good view and the event feels intimate and friendly.

“This is one of the most popular events of the lift’s calender of events and we hope everyone will come along and bring their friends.”