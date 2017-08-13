Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Soon you will be able to peel away layers of the human body, train as a space pirate, explore the ocean deep and use your ninja skills to slice, juggle and skewer fruit...all in virtual reality.

The Virtual Reality Escapes centre has a launch party between 4pm-10pm on Saturday, September 23, within the former Royal House pharmacy at 12B Upper Northgate Street, Chester .

Gamers will be transported to an exhilarating alternative reality by donning a headset designed to utilise ‘room scale’ technology.

The effect is to turn a room into 3D space via sensors, allowing the user to navigate naturally, with the ability to walk around and use motion-tracked handheld controllers to vividly manipulate objects, interact with precision, communicate with other players and experience immersive environments.

There’s also a front-facing camera, which means the real world can be overlaid onto the virtual. In terms of gaming this opens up new possibilities for augmented experiences, but critically it will help users move around their real-world environments without removing the headset.

The Virtual Reality Escapes website states: “We cater for all different types of users; be it individuals, corporate groups and virtual reality parties or events. Our programmes range from interactive virtual reality films to action-packed games and great virtual team building exercises. We are based in the centre of Chester meaning we are an ideal starting point for a night out.

“We are constantly updating our game offers, so you can visit time and time again with a fresh new experience each time you visit.”

Games include Arizona Sunshine where players use virtual weapons to fight off zombies.

The blurb reads: “Your unnamed player character awakes in a cave in an Arizona river valley. While exploring your surroundings and killing zombies you encounter, you find a radio, turn it on and hear, among much static, something which sounds like a human voice.

(Image: Simon Greener)

“Searching for the source of the signal, your player encounters another radio with a stronger signal and comes to the conclusion that it is sent from a refinery which has been reinforced by the military. But when you reach the refinery, you find that it has been overrun by zombies.”

Fruit Ninja involves taking your ninja skills to the next level by slicing, juggling and skewering fruit in virtual reality.

The Lab includes eight mini games including ‘Human Medical Scan’ which involves a 3D human figure that is made up of a large number of CT scans where the player can peel away layers of the body to look at biological features.

And The Blu is a deeply immersive VR series that allows you to experience the wonder of the ocean through different habitats and come face-to-face with awe inspiring species including an 80-foot blue whale, whose eye ball is almost the size of your entire face.

The description for Island 359 states: “You step off the chopper and into the sweltering heat of the jungle, grab your gear from the old loot drop and head off in search of fame, fortune, and prehistoric beasts. Nobody knows exactly why dinosaurs have shown up on this remote jungle island, but you know you can take them out.”

Space Pirate Trainer puts you in charge of a space craft as a ‘swashbuckling’ space pirate.

The website says: “Remember those awesome classic arcade cabinets? Imagine if those were immersive… Space Pirate Trainer puts you in one of those; fighting off relentless waves of droids with all the weapons and gadgets you would ever need as a Space Pirate.“

For more details, visit the website by clicking here .