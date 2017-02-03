Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A comedy club jointly run by Jason Manford is coming to Ellesmere Port.

Two years ago, Manford’s Comedy Club was launched by comedian Jason Manford and his brother Colin. The idea was to bring comedians from the UK circuit, personally selected by the Manford brothers, to small towns and cities across the country for a night of live comedy.

Since then, Manford’s Comedy Club has gone from strength to strength and have booked more than 260 comedians to entertain more than 40,000 people in 57 different locations across the country.

From holiday parks to art centres and from bustling city centre nightclubs to quiet out of town theatres, Manford’s Comedy Club has delivered a lot of laughs to a lot of people.

And now it is coming to the Civic Hall in Ellesmere Port on Friday, March 17.

Manford’s Comedy Club’s philosophy is to put some of the best comedians in front of the best crowds. The results over the past two years have resulted in sell-out shows and special guests dropping in such as John Bishop, Sarah Millican, Russell Kane and Michael McIntyre.

Jason also likes to pop in for surprise visits from time to time, while his brother Colin keeps things running smoothly as MC.

Jason Manford said: “I know how easy it is to do nothing, how easy it would be to sit and watch your favourite comedians on YouTube or Dave Ja Vu, but I know, and I think you know too, that there is simply, nothing like live comedy.”

The Ellesmere Port show will feature Chris Washington, Daliso Chaponda, Dave Twentyman and Phil Nichol. Ticket prices: £10-£15 (+ booking fee). Visit http://manfordscomedyclub.com/gigs/