Much of the glitz and glamour at Chester Racecourse is provided by female race-goers, but let's not forget about the men.

There are always plenty of snappily-dressed gents at the Roodee too.

Hopefully they will all turn up wearing the correct clothing, as there are different dress codes for each section of the racecourse.

Here's what male race-goers can and can't wear for races meetings at the Roodee throughout the year.

In the County Stand

This is where the dress code for men is extremely strict. You're required to wear a wear a suit jacket, collar and tie. If you don't, you won't be allowed in. There's also a ban on denim and sportswear.

In Tattersalls

We're into the slightly vague world of 'smart casual' wear here. Smart jeans and buttoned shirts for gents are allowed, but you can dress up more if you like and wear a suit and tie. If you turn up wearing shorts or sports wear, including trainers, you won't be allowed in.

In the Dee Stand and Open Course

If you're looking to wear more 'relaxed' attire, this is the place for you. There's no strict dress code here but if you're planning on watching from the open course, remember to dress for the elements as there's a lack of cover. You can upgrade to Tatts from here, but not if you're in shorts, sportswear or trainers.