The 2017 Chester Races season is far from over. Just yesterday, the Midsummer Meeting took over the city.

But you can already start planning your trip to the racecourse in 2018.

The fixtures for next year’s action at the Roodee have been revealed.

Thousands continue to come to the city to watch hooves pound the hallowed turf and have a flutter with the bookies too.

The May Festival will bring the curtain up on the 2018 season on May 9.

It will come back down after four months of thrilling racing on September 30.

Information about ticket sales will be released ‘in the coming weeks’.

Chester Racecourse said: “Chester’s season begins with the inaugural May Festival (over three days) on Wednesday, May 9.

“Renowned for its electric atmosphere, thrilling racing schedule and stylish crowd, the May Festival has long been a favourite among racegoers.

“Attracting crowds of enthusiastic racing fans and those looking to up the style stakes, racegoers flock from around the country to witness history unfold before their eyes across this three-day event.”

The full 2018 Chester Racecourse fixture list:

May 9,10 and 11 (Wednesday to Friday)

May 26 (Saturday)

June 16 (Saturday)

June 29 and 30 (Friday and Saturday)

July 13 and 14 (Friday and Saturday)

July 28 (Saturday)

August 5 (Sunday)

September 1 (Saturday)

September 14 and 15 (Friday and Saturday)

September 30 (Saturday)

