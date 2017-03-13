Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is taking his dulcet tones to Chester’s Live Rooms this May.

He will be performing songs from his 13th solo album along with classic tracks from his extensive back catalogue.

Sexsmith, from, Toronto hit the music scene in 1995 with the release of his first self-titled major label album.

He went on to work with some of the industry’s most celebrated producers and created 12 more folk focused records.

His latest production The Last Rider features 15 bite-sized songs touted as ‘romantic, bittersweet, uplifting and humorous’.

“I think my sound has always been a combination of the folk singers and British invasion artists I’ve always admired,” Sexsmith said.

“At this point it’s just second nature for me to write short, melodic songs that say everything you want to say.

“But having my band totally involved on this album maybe brought out more in the songs than on other recent albums. It felt special, anyway.”

Sexsmith admitted that he had thought about putting music production on hold because of the ‘frustrating’ nature of the music industry.

“But the way everything played out, it felt a lot more free, so I guess we’ll see what happens.”

Sexsmith will be joined by his band for the Chester performance which will take place on May 26 at The Live Rooms on Station Road.

Doors open at 7pm and the show will begin at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £27.50.

For more information and tour dates click here.