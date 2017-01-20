Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two members of popular noughties boy band Busted are making their way to Chester next month.

Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson will entertain fans at Rosies nightclub on Friday, February 17.

In a departure from their usual rock pop stage performances, the boys will instead be spinning music in a live DJ set.

According to event coordinators Hashtag Cheshire the Essex boys will be playing ‘current hits and dance music’.

The set will see Matt and Charlie take time out from their UK and Europe tour which is runs until March 21.

Busted, which also features James Bourne, shot to fame in 2002 with the release of What I Go to School For.

The band went on to release four UK number one singles and a pair of platinum selling albums, Busted and A Present for Everyone.

In 2005 the four members disbanded after Charlie decided to focus on his other project post-hardcore band Fightstar.

But in 2015 three of the boys reunited and went on to release album Night Rider alongside an album tour.