The famous horse racing venue of Bangor-On-Dee will echo to a different kind of horsepower with the inaugural running of The Supercar and Rally Show.

Combining the thrilling world of supercars from Porsche, McLaren, Aston Martin and many others with the spectacle of the world of rallying, it will be an amazing way to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.

The event is the brainchild of Bryn Pierce and his Mold-based promotion and events company Lightning House.

Bryn said: “We saw there was a lack of this kind of event in the North West this year and felt it was the right time to introduce this new idea to the public.”

A day of untimed on track entertainment will be accompanied by displays from several manufacturers, owners clubs, trade stands and children’s entertainment.

Chester Race Company’s catering and events division, Horseradish, will be on hand to keep spectators fed and watered over the day from a variety of food and beverage outlets on-course.

From a craft village to a funfair for children young and old, there really will be something for all and for the two wheeled fan there is a Supermoto display too.

There will be two celebrations of motoring over the weekend, both of which are 30th anniversaries - the first being 30 years since Group ‘A’ cars like the awesome Lancia Delta and the winged Ford Cosworth came to the fore in world rallying, a selection of period cars will be thrilling the crowds on track.

The second celebration is 30 years since the end of the Motoring News championship, a glorious time when the venerable Ford Escort would do battle with Minis, Chevettes and many others during the dead of the night.

There are already cars driven by such greats as Ari Vatanen, Markku Alen and Britain’s own Colin McRae confirmed on track to entertain the crowds.

Lightning House are no stranger to these types of events and are the company behind the successful return of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB to Chester city centre last year.

Bryn added: “We saw the enthusiasm that existed last October and hopefully those that came understand the type of big show we put on - this will be no different.”

For those looking to purchase tickets they are on sale from the official website here or by calling 01244 304627. Tickets in advance are £15.

There are a limited number of tickets available to pre-book for the carvery package priced at £25 per person. Register your interest by emailing enquiries@horseradish-hospitality.com or call 01244 304627.