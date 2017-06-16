Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The creative work of students in the University of Chester’s Faculty of Art and Design is about to be exhibited at their final year degree show.

Beneath the Surface features the work of students graduating from fine art, photography, fashion and graphic design.

The exhibition is presented across 600 square metres of the Kingsway Campus in Newton, Chester.

Members of the public are invited to view the exhibition to see the latest artistic talent from Friday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 21 from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.

Head of the art and design department Professor Neil Grant said: “The talent on show will inspire, inform, entertain, challenge and puzzle you, as you get an unusual insight into ideas transformed into objects and experiences in a very wide range of media and processes.

“The graduating students are launching their careers in the cultural economy, which currently is worth £84 billion per year in income to the UK, is recognised globally for its quality and has an insatiable need for talent, currently employing just under two million people in Britain.

“It is an exciting time for the department of art and design students, who are encouraged by acclaimed visiting artists and staff to work beyond the present as they define the future of visual culture.”